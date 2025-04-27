Rafael Devers News: Homers in win
Devers went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Guardians.
Devers went deep during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader and followed it up with another long ball in the sixth inning Sunday. The 28-year-old entered the weekend below the Mendoza Line for the year but went 5-for-13 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored against the Guardians. He's now hitting .216 with four homers, 17 RBI and 20 runs scored across 137 plate appearances.
