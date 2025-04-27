Fantasy Baseball
Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Devers went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Guardians.

Devers went deep during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader and followed it up with another long ball in the sixth inning Sunday. The 28-year-old entered the weekend below the Mendoza Line for the year but went 5-for-13 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored against the Guardians. He's now hitting .216 with four homers, 17 RBI and 20 runs scored across 137 plate appearances.

Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox
