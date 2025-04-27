Rafael Devers News: Makes hard contact Saturday

Devers went 3-for-7 with two walks, a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs across both ends of Saturday's doubleheader split against the Guardians.

After going 0-for-15 over the last five games of Boston's most recent homestand, Devers was happy to get away from Fenway. The 28-year-old slugger launched a solo shot off Ben Lively in the third inning of the matinee, his third long ball of the season, and he reached base three times in each contest including a hit-by-pitch. Despite his struggles making consistent contact so far in 2025, Devers has had no trouble getting on base, and over his last 11 games he's slashing .184/.373/.421 thanks to an 11:9 BB:K.