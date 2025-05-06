Rafael Devers News: Not being considered for first base

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that he has not had a conversation with Devers about playing first base with Triston Casas (knee) out and doesn't plan to, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

While Devers hasn't started a game at a position other than third base in pro ball, he would appear best suited of all of Boston's internal options to handle first base following Casas' season-ending knee injury. However, Cora plans to stick with Devers as his designated hitter and use a combination of Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro at first base for the time being.