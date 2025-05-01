Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: RBI in five straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Devers went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Devers, who's had an up-and-down season, is on the rise again. He's hit safely in five straight (8-for-22) with three doubles, three home runs and an RBI in all five games. He's batting just .225 for the season, but 15 of his 27 hits have gone for extra bases. Devers ranks third on the team with 19 RBI.

Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now