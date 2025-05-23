Raisel Iglesias News: Takes loss against San Diego

Iglesias (3-4) was tagged with the loss against the Padres on Friday after allowing a solo homer in the ninth inning while striking out one batter. He did not issue a walk.

Iglesias was tasked with keeping the game tied at 1-1, but that mission was short-lived after he yielded a solo home run to Manny Machado. It's been a shaky season for Iglesias, who has allowed at least one earned run in five of his last seven outings and has a 5.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 20.1 innings. Iglesias' recent poor play could force manager Brian Snitker to turn to someone else for closing duties. Pierce Johnson and Dylan Lee are current options out of the bullpen out of the bullpen, or Snitker could consider veteran Craig Kimbrel, who is with Triple-A Gwinnett after signing a minor-league deal with Atlanta in March.