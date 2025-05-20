Ramon Laureano Injury: Exits with ankle injury

Laureano was removed from Tuesday's game against Milwaukee with left ankle discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Laureano's left foot got caught in the grass while he made a sliding attempt at catching a flyball in the fourth inning. He initially remained in the game after the incident but was pulled when the Orioles went back on defense in the fifth. The team hasn't specified the severity of his injury just yet, but he can be considered day-to-day for now.