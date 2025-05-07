Ramon Laureano News: Hits homer in loss

Laureano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Wednesday in a loss to the Twins.

Laureano notched Baltimore's only two extra-base hits in the contest, slugging a solo homer in the third inning and adding a double in the fifth. The long ball snapped an 11-game homerless stretch for the veteran outfielder, whose only three other home runs came in a three-game stretch in mid-April. Laureano has supplied a bit of power but has otherwise had a tough season at the plate, slashing .207/.254/.483 with a 30.2 percent strikeout rate through 63 plate appearances.