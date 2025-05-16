Ramon Laureano News: Perfect at plate

Laureano went 4-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

Laureano reached base safely in all four plate appearances and smacked an RBI double in the third inning, though he crossed home plate only once. His four hits tied a career that he set three previous times, with the last instance taking place against the Athletics in May of 2021. Laureano could see a fair amount of starts in the outfield if Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) is on the shelf for an extended period of time.