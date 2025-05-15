Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Laureano is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Laureano will hit the bench for the series finale after he had started in each of the Orioles' last three contests, including both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader. Heston Kjerstad will get the nod in left field Thursday, but Laureano owns a nearly 100-point edge in OPS over Kjerstad on the season and may be the Orioles' preferred option at the position now that the team no longer has corner-outfield spots available for both players following Tyler O'Neill's recent return from the injured list.

Ramon Laureano
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now