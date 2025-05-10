Randal Grichuk News: Belts first homer

Grichuk entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and hit a solo home run in a 14-11 loss to the Dodgers.

Grichuk hit the second of back-to-back solo home runs in the eighth inning. His shot increased Arizona's lead to 11-8 lead before the bullpen melted down in the ninth. The homer was the first of the season for Grichuk, who thus far in 2025 has been unable to repeat his impactful 2024 season. His OPS (.678) is nearly 200 points lower than where it finished last season.