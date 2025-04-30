Randal Grichuk News: Picking up start Wednesday

Grichuk will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Grichuk has essentially served as a pure short-side platoon player for Arizona this season, logging 35 of his 42 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. He'll replace Pavin Smith as the Diamondbacks' DH on Wednesday with southpaw Brandon Waddell in line to work in bulk relief for the Mets once right-handed opener Huascar Brazoban exits the contest.