Randy Arozarena News: Goes yard Friday

Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 12-6 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Arozarena entered the game on an 0-for-11 slump at the plate. He broke it early, going deep in the first inning for his first homer since May 18 versus the Padres. Over the 10 games between long balls, he struggled, batting .128 (5-for-39) with 17 strikeouts. The outfielder is now at a .224/.353/.398 slash line with seven homers, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 54 contests. His 29.4 percent strikeout rate is the worst of his career, and that will continue to limit his potential until he can start making more consistent contact.