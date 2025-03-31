Randy Dobnak News: Loses spot on 40-man roster

The Twins designated Dobnak for assignment Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Dobnak tossed a bullpen-saving 5.1 innings of one-run ball in relief of an ineffective Bailey Ober in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. His reward is an exit from the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster in favor of a fresh arm in Darren McCaughan, who was called up from Triple-A St. Paul.