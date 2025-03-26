Randy Dobnak News: Selected to active roster

The Twins selected Dobnak's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday.

Dobnak pitched six shutout innings while striking out seven batters this spring before being moved to minor-league camp March 9, but injuries to Brock Stewart (hamstring) and Michael Tonkin (shoulder) will lead to Dobnak opening the season with Minnesota. The 30-year-old righty owns a 4.99 ERA in his big-league career and has made just five appearances since 2021, so he'll almost certainly be limited to low-leverage situations.