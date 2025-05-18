Randy Rodriguez News: Earns third win Sunday

Rodriguez (3-0) picked up the win with a perfect inning in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Athletics.

Rodriguez threw seven of his 11 pitches for strikes, retiring the side in order during the eighth inning. The right-hander has posted seven consecutive scoreless outings, allowing just three hits and an 11:2 K:BB with two wins and a hold over seven innings in that span. Rodriguez leads all Giants pitchers with a 0.92 ERA and has recorded a 0.71 WHIP, 27:2 BB:K and three holds across 19.2 innings in 19 appearances this season.