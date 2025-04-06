Randy Rodriguez News: Fans one, secures hold Sunday

Rodriguez allowed one hit while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Rodriguez entered Sunday's matchup in the sixth frame with one out and two runners on base, allowing an RBI single before retiring Seattle's next two batters. Aside from the single, the 25-year-old was effective during his limited time on the mound, throwing eight of his 13 pitches for strikes while protecting a 4-2 lead. The right-handed reliever has made five appearances this season, recording a 0.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP, 9:0 K:BB, one win and one hold across 5.1 innings.