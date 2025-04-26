Randy Rodriguez News: Fans three in scoreless outing

Rodriguez threw two scoreless innings in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Rangers, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Rodriguez worked two innings for the first time this season, throwing 15 of his 24 pitches for strikes while giving up two singles. The 25-year-old has been impressive so far and is the first Giants pitcher since 1901 to record 11 scoreless outings to start the season -- a feat that has been accomplished only 16 times in big-league history. Rodriguez owns a 0.00 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and a 16:0 K:BB across 11.2 innings.