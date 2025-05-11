Randy Rodriguez News: Fans three Saturday

Rodriguez struck out the side in a scoreless eighth inning during Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Twins.

Rodriguez tossed his fourth consecutive scoreless outing Saturday, throwing 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes in an extremely efficient effort. The right-hander has allowed just two earned runs all season, both of which came in a loss to the Padres on April 29. The 25-year-old owns a 1.08 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and a 24:2 K:BB across 16.2 innings in 16 appearances.