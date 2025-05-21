Randy Vasquez News: Can't escape fifth inning in loss

Vasquez (3-4) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays after allowing two runs on four hits and no walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Although Vasquez produced just three whiffs, he continued to stabilize his ratios after being battered for six runs back on April 21 in Detroit. The 26-year-old right-hander now has a 3.49 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 49 innings in 2025, and he's posted an improved 14:2 K:BB across his past three outings after logging a ghastly 13:24 K:BB over his first seven starts of the year. Yu Darvish (elbow) appears to be nearing a return and is a threat to take Vasquez's place in San Diego's rotation, but the latter remains tentatively lined up to take the hill versus the Marlins next week.