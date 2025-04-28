Fantasy Baseball
Randy Vasquez headshot

Randy Vasquez News: Suffers second straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 8:14am

Vasquez (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out just one in 4.2 innings.

Vasquez retired the Rays in order through the first two innings, but Taylor Walls opened up the scoring in the third with a solo blast. Two more runs were scored against Vasquez before he exited, largely in part due to the excellent baserunning by Chandler Simpson. Vasquez has managed to get by with a 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 10:19 K:BB in 27.1 innings thus far and has a chance to be a stream start against the Pirates in his upcoming outing this weekend.

