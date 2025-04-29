Ranger Suarez Injury: Could rejoin rotation this weekend

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Suarez (back) could rejoin the rotation this weekend versus the Diamondbacks, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Suarez has looked sharp on his rehab assignment, yielding just two runs with a 24:5 K:BB over 16.2 innings covering four starts. He will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and could pitch for the Phillies as soon as Friday, but that is yet to be determined. Suarez has been shelved with back stiffness.