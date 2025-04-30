Ranger Suarez Injury: Returning Sunday

Manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Suarez (back) will return from the injured list to start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Suarez has been on the injured list since the start of the season due to a back injury that appeared during spring training. He began a rehab assignment April 10, during which he's given up two earned runs while striking out 24 batters across 16.2 innings over four starts. His impressive performance in the minors will give him plenty of momentum heading into his season debut against MLB's sixth-highest scoring offense.