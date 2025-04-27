Ranger Suarez Injury: Tosses 78 pitches in rehab outing

Suarez (back) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 4.2 innings in Sunday's minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The left-hander was able to throw 78 pitches, and Sunday marked the completion of Suarez's fourth rehab outing during his recovery from back stiffness. His next steps remain in a bit of a holding pattern due to the uncertainty surrounding the status of Cristopher Sanchez, who remains day-to-day with forearm soreness. It's possible Suarez's next appearance will come in the major leagues, although the Phillies could let him make one more rehab start if Sanchez can avoid the injured list.