Ranger Suarez News: Delivers quality start in win

Suarez (2-0) earned the win over the Pirates on Friday, giving up three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters across seven innings.

Suarez had a shutout going after five innings Friday, but things quickly changed after Alexander Canario hit a three-run homer in the sixth. Suarez left the game with the Phillies in a 3-1 hole, but a well-timed four-run rally from Philadelphia's offense in the bottom of the seventh allowed him to collect his second win of the season. The 29-year-old has now given up three earned runs in 14 innings across his last two starts and is lined up for a favorable matchup against Colorado's poor offense next week.