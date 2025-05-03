Ranger Suarez News: Returns from IL

The Phillies reinstated Suarez (back) from the injured list Saturday.

Suarez isn't due to start for the Phillies until Sunday, but the team will bring him back a day in advance to replace Jose Ruiz (neck), who landed on the injured list Saturday. The 29-year-old made four rehab starts in the minors, during which he turned in a minuscule 1.08 ERA and 0.98 WHIP while striking out 24 batters and walking five across 16.2 innings. He built up to 78 pitches during his final outing, so he shouldn't be working under any restrictions during his season debut.