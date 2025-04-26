Reed Garrett News: Snags eighth hold

Garrett gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Friday to record his eighth hold of the season in a loss to the Nationals.

The Mets' bullpen was shorthanded with Edwin Diaz (hip) unavailable, but Garrett got the job done as a setup man before Ryne Stanek blew the save in the ninth. Garrett had a breakout first half in 2024 before developing elbow trouble, and he's having another fantastic start to the current campaign, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through 10.2 innings. The 32-year-old righty's eight holds are one off the major-league lead.