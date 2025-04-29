Reese Olson News: Mixed results in second loss

Olson (3-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Astros after allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

En route to matching a season high with seven punchouts, Olson induced an outstanding 18 whiffs Tuesday. However, he tied a season worst in walks, and the hurler's three runs allowed were his most since he gave up four in the April 11 game against the Twins. Through his first 33 innings of the campaign, Olson owns a solid 3.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB. The right-hander has also yielded just one home run in six starts in 2025, but his ability to keep the ball in the yard will be tested in his next scheduled start against the Angels, who entered Tuesday ranked fifth in MLB in homers (39) as a team.