Reese Olson News: Strong start wasted Saturday

Olson came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays, scattering one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander faced only one batter above the minimum and didn't let a Toronto runner get past first base in his third quality start of the season, but Olson saw his fifth win of the year slip away when the Detroit bullpen fell apart late. He's blanked the opposition in four of his last six trips to the mound, posting a 1.60 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB through 33.2 innings over that stretch. Olson will look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Guardians.