Reese Olson News: Struggles early in loss

Olson (4-3) took the loss against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over four innings.

Olson surrendered a two-run homer in the second inning and then yielded another run in the third. It was the 25-year-old's shortest outing of the season, as he generated only eight whiffs on 83 pitches and dealt with frequent traffic on the basepaths. He'll carry a 3.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB across 42.2 innings into a road matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.