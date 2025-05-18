Reid Detmers News: Nabs victory in relief

Detmers (1-2) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters over two innings.

Detmers entered in the sixth frame with runners on second and third and no outs after Hector Neris allowed all three batters he faced to reach base. Though he yielded an infield single and a walk, Detmers did a good job limiting the damage, allowing just one of the inherited runners to cross the plate while inducing a key double play groundout off the bat of Shohei Ohtani. Detmers continued into the seventh and gave up a run of his own, but he still received credit for the win on a day when he was the most effective Angels reliever aside from closer Kenley Jansen. Detmers recently went through an awful stretch during which he allowed 12 earned runs while retiring just one batter over a three-outing span, but the lefty has been better since then, yielding just one run while posting a 5:3 K:BB across four innings over his past three appearances.