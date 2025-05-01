Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Reid Detmers headshot

Reid Detmers News: Trounced by Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Detmers (0-1) gave up five runs on five hits without recording an out in relief to take the loss Wednesday against the Mariners.

Detmers entered in the seventh inning with the scored tied 2-2. The lefty was initially unlucky as the first two batters he faced reach on an infield single and a bunt single, respectively, but Detmers then gave up three more consecutive knocks -- including a Julio Rodriguez double -- and was pulled having failed to record an out. In total, five runs were charged to Detmers' line, pushing his season ERA all the way up to 5.79. The 2020 first-round draft pick is transitioning to a relief role this season and had been pitching well prior to getting blown up Wednesday, as he entered the contest against Seattle with a 2.57 ERA and 14:5 K:BB over 14 innings.

Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now