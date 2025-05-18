Rhett Lowder Injury: Chased early from rehab start

Lowder (forearm) allowed four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over a third of an inning in a rehab start at Triple-A Louisville.

Lowder made the third start on his rehab assignment, moving up a couple of levels from High-A Dayton, but it lasted just 29 pitches. After striking out the first batter faced, Lowder allowed the next five batters to reach base, and he was done for the day. Rehab has been rocky for Lowder, who has given up 11 runs (10 earned) on 13 hits (two home runs), two walks and a hit batsman while striking out 11 over 6.1 innings.