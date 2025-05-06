Rhett Lowder Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Lowder (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with the Reds' Arizona Complex League affiliate on Tuesday.

Lowder missed all of spring training with a right forearm strain but has been cleared to pitch in games after a long rehab process. The right-hander isn't guaranteed a spot in the Reds' rotation once he's deemed physically ready, although it will depend on how he's pitching at the time and what the major league team's needs are.