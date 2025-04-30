Fantasy Baseball
Rhylan Thomas News: Added to roster

Published on April 30, 2025

The Mariners selected Thomas' contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Thomas earned a promotion after slashing .319/.363/.362 with one home run and six stolen bases in his first 26 games with Tacoma this season. The left-handed hitter is not in the lineup Wednesday as the Mariners face southpaw Tyler Anderson, but Thomas could draw some starts in right field against right-handed pitching.

