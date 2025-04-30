Rhylan Thomas News: Contract will be selected

The Mariners will call up Thomas from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Wednesday's game versus the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Thomas has slashed .319/.363/.362 with one home run and six stolen bases in his first 26 games with Tacoma this season. He could see some starts in right field while Luke Raley (side) is out and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.