Rhys Hoskins News: Homers twice in win

Hoskins went 2-for-6 with two home runs and six RBI in Saturday's 17-7 win over the Phillies.

Hoskins tied a career high with six RBI on two homers in the first and fourth innings. The outburst was a welcome sight, as the first baseman had gone just 1-for-18 over his previous five games. On the year, he owns a strong .276/.374/.475 slash with nine long balls, 35 RBI, 20 runs scored and two steals across 214 plate appearances.