Rhys Hoskins News: Homers twice in win
Hoskins went 2-for-6 with two home runs and six RBI in Saturday's 17-7 win over the Phillies.
Hoskins tied a career high with six RBI on two homers in the first and fourth innings. The outburst was a welcome sight, as the first baseman had gone just 1-for-18 over his previous five games. On the year, he owns a strong .276/.374/.475 slash with nine long balls, 35 RBI, 20 runs scored and two steals across 214 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now