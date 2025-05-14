Richard Fitts Injury: Expected to face hitters soon

Fitts (pectoral) has been throwing up-and-down bullpen sessions and is expected to be cleared to face hitter soon, MLB.com reports.

Fitts is a month removed from landing on the 15-day injured list with a right pectoral strain and has progressed well lately. The right-hander will require a rehab assignment before being activated and might be optioned to Triple-A Worcester rather than rejoining the Red Sox.