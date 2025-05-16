Richard Fitts Injury: Rehab start could come next week

Fitts (pectoral) is away from the Red Sox due to a personal matter but could begin a rehab assignment late next week, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Fitts went on the 15-day injured list in early April with a right pectoral strain. Given the long layoff, he will likely require at least a couple rehab starts, and the hurler is a good bet to be optioned to Triple-A Worcester once his rehab is finished.