Richard Fitts Injury: Rehab start on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Fitts (pectoral) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined over a month due to a pectoral strain, but he's now been cleared for game action. Fitts will likely need at least a couple rehab starts in the minors before rejoining the Red Sox. He pitched well in his three outings prior to the injury with a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB across 17 innings

Richard Fitts
Boston Red Sox
