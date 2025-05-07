Richard Fitts Injury: Resumes mound work

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Fitts (pectoral) will throw another bullpen session Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

It will be his second time throwing off the mound since he landed on the 15-day injured list in mid-April with a right pectoral strain. Fitts will eventually need to make a rehab start or two, and he will likely be optioned to Triple-A Worcester, assuming Walker Buehler's (shoulder) recovering doesn't linger.