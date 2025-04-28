Riley Adams News: Smacks first home run

Adams went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Mets.

Adams' first homer of the year proved to be a big one -- he launched a Jose Butto fastball over the centerfield wall to cut Washington's deficit to 7-6 in an eventual 8-7 victory. The 28-year-old Adams is still just 2-for-15 (.133) this season in a limited role behind Keibert Ruiz. He posted a .628 OPS across 130 plate appearances last year.