Riley Greene headshot

Riley Greene News: Goes deep twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Greene went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Astros.

Greene launched a solo home run in the fourth inning, then went deep again with a runner on in the eighth. It's the first multi-homer game of the season for the talented young outfielder, and he has three long balls in his last three games. Greene hit a total of three home runs in his previous 25 games before the recent hot streak.

