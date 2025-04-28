Riley Greene News: Goes deep twice in loss

Greene went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Astros.

Greene launched a solo home run in the fourth inning, then went deep again with a runner on in the eighth. It's the first multi-homer game of the season for the talented young outfielder, and he has three long balls in his last three games. Greene hit a total of three home runs in his previous 25 games before the recent hot streak.