Riley Greene News: Hot streak continues Friday

Greene went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run double in Friday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Greene put the Tigers on the board in the second inning with a solo long shot off Bowden Francis, and the former extended the Tigers' lead to 4-0 in the fifth on a two-run double. It was Greene's third multi-hit game in his last four outings, and the 24-year-old has reached base safely in 16 straight games. Over that span, he has slashed .371/.435/.758 with one steal, seven home runs and 17 RBI in 69 plate appearances.