Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Riley Greene headshot

Riley Greene News: Launches ninth home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 6:46am

Greene went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Rangers.

Greene took Texas starter Jacob deGrom deep in the fourth inning for his ninth home run of the season. The outfielder has gone deep five times in his last 11 games, giving him some positive momentum as he shoots for his career best of 24 home runs, which he recorded during the 2024 regular season. Greene is also slashing .255/.311/.470 through 38 games in 2025.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now