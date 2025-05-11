Riley Greene News: Launches ninth home run

Greene went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Rangers.

Greene took Texas starter Jacob deGrom deep in the fourth inning for his ninth home run of the season. The outfielder has gone deep five times in his last 11 games, giving him some positive momentum as he shoots for his career best of 24 home runs, which he recorded during the 2024 regular season. Greene is also slashing .255/.311/.470 through 38 games in 2025.