Riley Greene News: Makes history Friday

Greene went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

Greene waited to the end of the game to explode, hitting both of his home runs during an eight-run ninth inning for the Tigers and becoming the first player in MLB history to go yard twice in the ninth inning of a game. His second long ball of the frame, and eighth of the season, was a three-run shot, giving him 20 RBI for the year through 32 games. Greene has been on an absolute tear lately, batting .550 over his last five contests with four home runs and seven RBI.