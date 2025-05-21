Riley Greene News: Plates four runs Tuesday

Greene went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Greene plated a run on a base knock in the opening frame before doubling the Tigers' lead in the third with a two-run blast to right field. He then provided some clutch hitting with a ninth-inning double to put his club up 5-4. Over his last six games, Greene is 11-for-24 with three homers, four doubles and nine RBI. After showing glimpses of a breakout last year, Greene is fully breaking out in 2025. He leads the Tigers with 12 home runs and is slashing .286/.337/.535 thus far.