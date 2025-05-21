Riley Greene News: Scores three times Wednesday

Greene went 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

A day after driving in four runs, Greene crossed the plate three times on his own, setting a new season high in runs in the process. The 24-year-old is enjoying a breakout campaign with 12 home runs, 30 runs scored and 34 RBI to go along with an .875 OPS across 48 games. Both the runs and RBI are second on the team to Spencer Torkelson.