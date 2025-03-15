Riley O'Brien News: Returns from elbow issue

O'Brien tossed a scoreless inning Friday versus the Mets after being unavailable for more than two weeks due to right elbow soreness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

O'Brien said his elbow "flared up" after his second spring outing on Feb. 26, but he did not go for tests because the elbow responded immediately to rest and treatment. While the reliever was unconcerned about the issue, it should be noted that he missed much of the 2024 campaign with a flexor strain. The Cardinals will wait to see how O'Brien's elbow bounces back from Friday's appearance before scheduling his next outing. O'Brien is in the running for one of the final spots in the St. Louis bullpen.