River Ryan headshot

River Ryan Injury: Making progress in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Ryan (elbow) has resumed throwing off a mound but hasn't yet progressed to full bullpen sessions, per MLB.com.

Ryan is making gradual progress from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last August. A return to the big-league roster near the end of the regular season is a possibility if Ryan continues to proceed without any setbacks, but it's not a guarantee that he'll pitch for the Dodgers this season given the nature of his procedure.

River Ryan
Los Angeles Dodgers
