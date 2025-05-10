River Ryan Injury: Making progress in recovery
Ryan (elbow) has resumed throwing off a mound but hasn't yet progressed to full bullpen sessions, per MLB.com.
Ryan is making gradual progress from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last August. A return to the big-league roster near the end of the regular season is a possibility if Ryan continues to proceed without any setbacks, but it's not a guarantee that he'll pitch for the Dodgers this season given the nature of his procedure.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now