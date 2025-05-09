Rob Refsnyder Injury: Could land on IL

Manager Alex Cora said after Friday's game against Kansas City that Refsnyder (undisclosed) might need to spend time on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cora noted that Refsnyder is a bit banged up, and while it's unclear what kind of injury he's dealing with, it helps explain why the 34-year-old outfielder hasn't played since May 1 despite owning a .918 OPS in 40 plate appearances. Until the Red Sox provide more information or place him on the IL, Refsnyder's return timeline is unknown.